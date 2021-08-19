Wale Declares Himself As One Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time… Again

Over the last twelve years, Wale secured his place in the conversation about the most successful rappers of his generation. Numerous Platinum plaques and Top 10 projects back up his positioning as a leading name in contemporary Hip Hop culture.

Wale took it a step further on Twitter by declaring he should be talked about as one of the greatest Hip Hop artists of all time. Seemingly, the DMV-bred emcee rates himself alongside G.O.A.T. contenders like LL Cool J, Rakim, Jay-Z, Nas, Eminem, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and others.

“When I say I’m one of the greatest rappers of all time, I mean it with all my heart. I’ve put out more QUALITY music than most. My deep cuts are crazy. My singles all got plaques. Decade plus. THAT is why I’m heavy on the gratitude. 🌹,” tweeted Wale on Wednesday.

One Twitter user told Wale, “Let the fans call you the greatest, not yourself, let your work speak for it.” The Wow… That’s Crazy album creator responded, “They do. I’m just doubling down.” He also made the same proclamation of greatness in a 2019 tweet.

The Shade Room uploaded Wale’s recent tweet on Instagram which garnered some naysayers to push back on the 36-year-old performer’s view about himself. Wale jumped in the comment section to post, “I mean it… Also ‘Angles’ [featuring Chris Brown is] top ten at Rythmic and 14 at Urban in 6 weeks. New joint ‘Down South’ out now. 🤝.”

Wale then went back to Twitter to react to his actions on Instagram. He tweeted, “Chose violence today in the Shade Room comments 😍.” The longtime Maybach Music Group affiliate added a gif of Robert Downey Jr. from Iron Man where Tony Stark is standing in front of a bomb testing going off in the background.

In 2009, Wale released his debut album, Attention Deficit. He went on to drop 2011’s Ambition, 2013’s The Gifted, 2015’s The Album About Nothing, 2017’s Shine, and 2019’s Wow… That’s Crazy. Wale also gained critical praise for mixtapes such as 2018’s The Mixtape About Nothing and 2012’s Folarin.

