Wale Extremely Sick From Unknown Illness

Wale they took to social media to reveal he’s extremely sick. He did not reveal what is afflicting him, but it seems to be serious!

Ladies … there is something wrong with Wale and you all better get to praying.

The Hip-Hop heartthrob took to his Instagram story to announce that he will be taking a break from social media. The reason that he shared seems serious, serious enough for people to pause and send up a few prayers.

He said over a plain black background, “I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday.”

“I’ve missed many calls and texts. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this s### ain’t slight,” the Chocolate City heartthrob continued.

“Soon as I can come back strong, I’ll be back strong. As for now, management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon.”

He also took to Twitter to share the news about his hiatus.

“Twitter was fun .. goin back to what I was doin for a minute … stream “angles” https://wale.lnk.to/angles <_ t.co=”t.co” l65k65kygjamp=”1″>”

Fans are sharing their get well wishes, but more are always encouraged and welcomed.

“Get Well King! Wishing You A Healthy Recovery @Wale”

“please get well soon @Wale”

“Get Well @Wale”

“Prayers and love to @wale get well king”

Wale has been cooking for the last few years.

His 2019 release, Wow … That’s Crazy was a hit and many are looking forward to Folarin 2.

Lately, he has been promoting his new single, “Angles” featuring Chris Brown.

Hopefully, he feels better once all of his fans (not just the ladies) stream it up to be one of the top singles of the summer.