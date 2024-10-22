Wale Gives GloRilla Her Flowers As Album Eyes Top 10 Debut

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out the stats when it comes to Wale’s comparison of GloRilla’s debut album and a classic from his early discography.

Wale took a moment to recognize GloRilla as she celebrated the success of her debut album GLORIOUS.

On Monday (October 21), the former Maybach Music Group (MMG) lyricist dedicated a few choice characters in a tweet to the “Let Her Cook” rapper who he feels is currently illuminating the rap game. To preface Wale’s comments, it’s worth noting that GloRilla’s debut album, released under Yo Gotti’s Create Music Group (CMG) imprint, earned a top ten debut on the Billboard 200 chart after accumulating more than 77 million on-demand streams in its first tracking week.

Coincidentally enough, Wale decided to share his thoughts on Big Glo’s LP while also co-signing her as a “light” and comparing the album to a particularly storied release from his early discography.

“Glorilla project remind me of ambition album,” Wale wrote in part before adding, “That girl is a light in the game right now.”

In addition to graciously thanking Wale for his kind words, GloRilla also took a moment to give herself her own props, writing in a follow-up tweet, “STOP PLAYING WIT DAT GIRL.”

There’s certainly cause for GloRilla’s celebration, considering GLORIOUS represents a major milestone for the Memphis-bred rapper. According to ChartData, GloRilla’s album moved 69,000 first-week units, which translates to 12,000 pure sales and an appearance at the No. 5 slot on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. This serves as her first Top 10 appearance on the chart after her 2022 project Anyways, Life’s Great... project peaked at No. 11 and her Ehhthang Ehhthang release reached No. 18 on the chart earlier this year. GloRilla now has two Billboard Top 10 chart appearances, with the inclusion of her and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” single, which peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 Chart in 2022.

“S/O to God, my fans & supporter & my team!!!! Thank yall,” GloRilla wrote in a tweet celebrating er latest career milestone.

In contrast, Wale’s Ambition album, which was released in 2011 during the peak of his time under the fold at Maybach Music Group, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart after selling 164,000 copies in its first week. While GloRilla’s album has spawned successful singles such as “TGIF” Wale captured the attention of the entire industry with his album’s#### single “Lotus Flower Bomb” featuring Miguel, and the album eventually earned a Gold certification from the RIAA in June 2013 after selling over 500,000 copies.

GloRilla definitely has some bragging rights over Wale, though, considering she just received the ultimate vote of confidence from Rihanna, who said she would enlist Big Glo to handle the Fenty theme song if she had the chance.

Check out GloRilla’s tweets in reaction to the love she’s getting on the album in the posts above.