Wale Set To Release A Self-Described “Toxic” Song

Check out the trailer for the ‘Folarin II’ project.

DMV-bred emcee Wale will drop Folarin II on October 22. Before the body of work arrives on Friday, the Warner Bros recording artist teased a particular song that will appear on the LP.

Apparently, one Folarin II track tells the story of a potential marriage ceremony gone wrong. Wale teased the forthcoming tune on Twitter.

“Remember when y’all asked me to make some toxic music. I ain’t forget. I made a song ruining someone’s wedding… and it’s… beautiful. 😂 Thanks y’all #Folarin2,” tweeted Wale on Tuesday.

Remember when y’all asked me to make some toxic music . I ain’t forget . I made a song ruining someone’s wedding .. and it’s .. beautiful .😂 thanks yall #Folarin2 — Wale (@Wale) October 19, 2021

Over the last two weeks, Wale released visuals for “Poke It Out” featuring J. Cole and “Down South” featuring Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream. Both singles sample classic Hip Hop records from around the turn of the century.

This week saw Wale publish a 60-second trailer for Folarin II. The 37-year-old rhymer wrote on his Instagram page, “I don’t know how to Instagram no mo… This my ‘here man, damn’ energy. F2 Friday.”

Wale’s discography also includes the studio albums Attention Deficit (2009), Ambition (2011), The Gifted (2013), The Album About Nothing (2015), Shine (2017), and Wow… That’s Crazy (2019).