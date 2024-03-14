Wale Taps DJ Whoo Kid, Armani White & More For Walemania Event During WrestleMania XL Week In Philly

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The MC will have wrestling stars and music stars at the party.

WWE’s WrestleMania XL will take place on April 6 and 7 from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Wale adds an additional entertainment option for the week-long, wrestling-centered festivities by presenting his annual Walemania.

This year’s Walemania is set for Thursday, April 4 at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia. Kazeem Famuyide and Emilio Sparks will serve as hosts. Former WWE superstar Shelton Benjamin will be the Guest of Honor for Wale’s event.

“Walemania is truly one of the highlights of the big wrestling weekend and I love that we get to help kick it off right one more time,” The Ringer‘s Kazeem Famuyide states.

Famuyide continues, “Its growth over the years and embrace by both wrestling and Hip-Hop community has been amazing and continues to be one of the most unique experiences in live events. I’m looking forward alongside Emilio Sparks and of course, Wale to bring Philadelphia an unforgettable night.”

Professional wrestling personalities Ricochet, Samantha Irvin, MVP, Omos, A.J. Francis, Angelo Dawkins, Willow Nightingale, Shazza McKenzie and others will attend Walemania. In addition, DJ Whoo Kid, Armani White, Connie Diiamond, Nick Papz and Cory Townes plan to show up.

“Bringing my friends together from the world of music and wrestling is something I truly look forward to doing every year leading up to Mania week,” Wale says. “This year is going to be the biggest one we’ve ever done and I’m looking forward to giving my fans and friends a unique experience.”

WrestleMania XL will feature the return of The Rock to a wrestling ring. The A-list actor born Dwayne Johnson teams up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania XL’s Night 1.