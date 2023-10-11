Wallo Pushes Back On Juicy J’s Concerns About Declining Rap Music Sales

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juicy J has people in Hip-Hop talking. The “Bandz a Make Her Dance” rapper called on the culture to come together to find ways to boost the rap genre’s record sales. However, Wallo disagrees with the idea that Hip-Hop is failing at the moment.

“Rap music is down 40 percent. Check the charts. Check the math. I don’t make the rules. What are we, as rappers, producers, composers, going to do about this s###? Because it’s down 40 percent this year. Check the charts. Do your research. This is a fact,” said Juicy J.

The Academy Award winner continued, “What are we gonna do? We gotta figure some sh## out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a meeting, let’s meet up somewhere and have a big-ass f###### meeting.”

Wallo got wind of what Juicy had to say about modern-day Hip-Hop. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host took to social media on October 10 to offer a response to the Three 6 Mafia member’s concerns.

Wallo Warns Juicy J About Allowing Outside Forces To Separate Hip-Hop

“Let me say something to Juicy J. I don’t agree with you, you were wrong. When you birth something, everything that you birth is a part of you,” stated Wallo in the Instagram video. “It’s this thing that came from the struggles that took place in the ghettos of America. It’s a sound that’s called Hip-Hop. We control cool.”

Wallo also added, “Don’t do that, Juicy. Don’t be putting that type of information out… Is you adding these numbers up? Everything that we influence? What is we talking about? How could we ever be down when we came from nothing?”

Additionally, the Philadelphia native went on to dispute Juicy J’s claims that Hip-Hop acts have underdelivered when it comes to commerical success. He also adviced the 48-year-old Chronicles of the Juice Man author not to fall for so-called propaganda.

Wallo warned, “Juicy, don’t let them finesse you with these categories… The [sales] numbers [are] still crazy. So for you to be saying that Juicy, that ain’t right… You know better than that. Do not let them separate us with this bs.”