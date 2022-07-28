Wallo267 And Gillie Da King To Give Out $4 Million In Grant Money To Minority Owned Businesses And Non-Profit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Qualifying businesses have to be already operating.

It hasn’t been long since Wallo267 was released from prison and started his journey as a motivational speaker, podcaster, and legitimate businessman.

After he and his cousin Gillie Da King linked a lucrative deal for his podcast with Barstool Sports, the two Philly legends and former members of Major Figgaz, have decided to give back in a major way.

Along with their partners, they will be giving away $4 million worth of grants to Black-owned businesses.

The young buhl said, “As of this day, July 27th ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game,’ Barstool Difference, Barstool Sports, we have already given out $2.4 million dollars to businesses.”

They did not only fund businesses in Philly but across the country. One nonprofit in Louisiana, that works with children received $300,000. This was the largest contribution that the collective gave with their first round.

This time around, according to the duo, the philanthropic collective was approved to give away $4 million in grant money to qualifying “minority-owned businesses already in operation,”

“I have a list of people we gotta take some money to tomorrow,” Wallo said, before adding, “If you filed, we might be coming for you tomorrow or we might be coming for you next week.”