Walmart Apologizes For Juneteenth Ice Cream, Pulls Delicacy From Shelves

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Walmart’s Juneteenth Ice Cream is going to disappear and we can thank social media. See why and how!

Walmart has offered an apology for manufacturing ice cream commemorating and profiting off of the looming Juneteenth celebration.

Recently social media went into a frenzy after images of the product surfaced on various platforms. The ice cream also was made of red velvet and cheesecake flavors, further infuriating people for the stereotypical overtones. Moreover, the label said, “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope,” the label read.

Fox obtained a statement that had Walmart offering their apologies.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate,” the company said in a statement to FOX.

They are placing certain items under review and removing them as necessary, in the statement.

Other flavors are also for sale such as Pride ice cream, which has not gotten any significant backlash from the LGBTQ community.

Would you like some Juneteenth Ice cream on a Juneteenth plate as you sip your beer in a Juneteenth Koozie? pic.twitter.com/VCDpfOgYro — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) May 23, 2022

I better not see yall buying this. Capitalists are gonna capitalize, but this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/ngBPZDzWKk — CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) May 22, 2022