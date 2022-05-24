Walmart Apologizes For Juneteenth Ice Cream, Pulls Delicacy From Shelves

Walmart has offered an apology for manufacturing ice cream commemorating and profiting off of the looming Juneteenth celebration.
Recently social media went into a frenzy after images of the product surfaced on various platforms. The ice cream also was made of red velvet and cheesecake flavors, further infuriating people for the stereotypical overtones. Moreover, the label said, “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope,” the label read.
Fox obtained a statement that had Walmart offering their apologies.
“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate,” the company said in a statement to FOX.
They are placing certain items under review and removing them as necessary, in the statement.
Other flavors are also for sale such as Pride ice cream, which has not gotten any significant backlash from the LGBTQ community.