Watch A ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Outtake Featuring Kanye West & Teyana Taylor

The two G.O.O.D. Music artists work on an unreleased track.

The Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, produced by Time Studios and Creative Control, explores producer/rapper Kanye “Ye” West’s rise in the music industry. However, some scenes from the film were left on the cutting room floor.

For example, Time got access to an exclusive outtake from jeen-yuhs featuring Ye and singer/songwriter Teyana Taylor. The nearly three-minute clip provides behind-the-scenes footage from a 2017 studio session.

At the time, Kanye West and Teyana Taylor were working on a song titled “Cold Blooded.” The track was created for Taylor’s K.T.S.E. album, but “Cold Blooded” did not make the final tracklist.

K.T.S.E. eventually arrived on June 22, 2018, to critical acclaim. Teyana Taylor’s sophomore studio LP featured Kanye West and Mykki Blanco. West produced every track on the project.

Directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah’s jeen-yuhs premiered on Netflix on February 16. The filmmakers divided the documentary into three acts – Vision, Purpose, and Awakening.

“When I put the camera on, that was the vision, to document him, not knowing if he wanted me to film him at the time or not. It’s just one of those gradual things that happened,” stated Coodie in an interview with Netflix.

The Chicago-born creator continued, I knew his style somewhat didn’t fit with the rappers back then. It was different. But I knew he was going to do something great,”