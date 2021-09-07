Watch A Teaser for Upcoming Janet Jackson Documentary

The trailer which was revealed on Janet’s Instagram page features various family members who appear in the documentary. Older brother Tito is shown in the clip saying, “She will always be my baby sister,” to the sound of adoring fans screaming her name.

The sneak-peek shows Missy Elliot proclaiming, “This is what a superstar looks like.” The clip also features appearances from a host of superstars including Mariah Carey, and Paula Abdul. Discussing Janet Jackson’s impact and influence Mariah states, “She’s an empowered woman,” with Abdul adding “She is a force to be reckoned with.”

According to the film’s trailer, “JANET” has been in production for over five years. The documentary was directed by Ben Hirsch, with Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson serving as executive producers.

The trailer is soundtracked to the Pop Superstar's 1986 hit "Control" and ends with Janet saying, "This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else's eyes."

The documentary was filmed around the time of Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson’s passing in 2018. Using archival footage the documentary delves into significant moments of Janet’s life and career, including the death of brother Michael in 2009. Janet’s “Poetic Justice” co-star Tupac Shakur also features in the snippet.

The four-hour documentary also explores Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, her process of becoming a mother, and a return to the stage following a break from music.

“JANET” premieres in January 2022 via Lifetime and A&E in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the star’s first album.