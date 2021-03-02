Watch Common’s Spoken Word Performance For ‘Soul Of A Nation’ Series

By : / Categories : News / March 2, 2021

ABC is presenting a new program focusing on provocative conversations about current events.

(AllHipHop News) 

Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) will serve as the special guest host for Soul of a Nation. The ABC network’s primetime newsmagazine series will cover issues such as Black Lives Matter, policing, reparations, and discrimination in the entertainment industry.

Brown will be joined on Soul Of A Nation by ABC News’ Adrienne Bankert, Sunny Hostin, Byron Pitts, and Pierre Thomas. Actor/activist Danny Glover, EGOT winner John Legend, political analyst Angela Rye, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn will be featured as well.

Oscar/Grammy winner Lonnie Rashid “Common” Lynn contributed to Soul Of A Nation by crafting a spoken word piece for the program. Common presented the 1-minute poem on his verified Twitter account and Instagram page. The video’s caption reads, in part, “America, we need to talk. It’s time.”

R&B singer/songwriter John Legend is also scheduled to give a special musical performance on the show’s premiere. The six-episode Soul Of A Nation series will debut March 2 at 10 pm ET on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the following day via On-Demand and Hulu.

Tags : Angela Rye, Common, John Legend


Scroll to Top