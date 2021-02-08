Watch Jazmine Sullivan & H.E.R. Sing Patriotic Songs At Super Bowl LV

(AllHipHop News)
R&B divas took the main stage at Sunday’s Super Bowl LV. Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Kansas City Chiefs 31–9, H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan showed off their singing pipes for the world.
H.E.R. sang “America the Beautiful” for the Super Bowl LV Pregame Show. Plus, Heaux Tales singer Jazmine Sullivan was joined by Country musician Eric Church for a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Later in the night, another R&B star performed during the Halftime Show. The Weeknd was tapped by the NFL to be the mid-game entertainment which featured some of the Canadian’s chart-topping hits. Watch Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R.’s respective performances below.