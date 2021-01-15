Watch Juice WRLD’s “Bad Boy” Music Video Featuring Young Thug

(AllHipHop News)
The world lost Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins on December 8, 2019. Juice WRLD was able to create more content before his death, and a new music video by the Chicago-bred rapper arrived this week.
“Bad Boy” featuring Young Thug landed on YouTube this morning. The Cole Bennett-directed visuals star Juice and Thugger with a group of Dead Presidents-esque extras.
Before his passing, Juice WRLD dropped the studio LPs Goodbye & Good Riddance in 2018 and Death Race for Love in 2019. The posthumous Legends Never Die album came out in July 2020.
Legends Never Die debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 497,000 first-week units. The project went on to sell over 1,900,000 total units since its release.