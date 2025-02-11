Watch Kid Rock Melt Down Over Unenthusiastic Audience

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Rock cut his surprise performance short at Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville bar over the weekend, walking off mid-song after voicing frustration at an audience he felt wasn’t enthusiastic enough.

The outspoken musician took the stage at JBJ’s to celebrate Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan’s birthday, launching into a rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1969 classic Proud Mary.

But about two minutes in, Rock abruptly stopped singing, ordered the band to halt, and called out attendees for what he deemed a lackluster response.

“F### them. F### them. Hey, hey, stop,” he said in a video shared on social media. “If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing. That’s how it’s gonna go.”

The audience, responding to the outburst, joined in with applause. But barely a minute later, Rock halted again, appearing unsatisfied.

“You know what, f**k y’all. You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone,” he added before marching offstage, leaving Bryan and the band standing in silence.

While Bryan, who turned 63 on February 7 seemed amused by the scene, the abrupt exit left many in the crowd bewildered.

Video footage circulating online captured the moment, with some concertgoers reacting with surprise while others laughed at the unexpected drama.