WATCH: Meek Mill’s Artist Tafia Survives Fiery Crash With A Fuel Truck

(AllHipHop News)
An aspiring rapper signed to Meek Mill’s record label has cheated death after he was involved in a fiery traffic accident in Miami, Florida early on Thursday.
North Florida native Tafia had been driving his Audi SUV along State Road 112 when he collided with a tractor-trailer, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier wall.
Fuel spilled all over the road and sent the truck up in flames.
The driver was able to escape with only minor burns, while Tafia sustained minor cuts and burns.
The Dream Chasers artist, who signed with Meek last year, was treated at the scene by paramedics and released, according to local news reports.
Police are currently investigating the incident to determine who was at fault.