Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk About Her Career In Her Calvin Klein Undies

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is stripping down to her underwear for a sexy new Calvin Klein campaign.
The “Savage” hitmaker shows off her curves in two styles of a black bra and briefs set for the black-and-white shots, photographed by Mario Sorrenti, while she also models a white bra and thong as she poses in a pair of unbuttoned jeans, pulled down to show off part of her butt.
Megan, who also recently became the face of Coach and previously fronted Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, isn’t the only celebrity to undress for the Blank Canvas ads – Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi and Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos have also become Calvin Klein underwear models, following in the footsteps of stars like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, and Gigi and Bella Hadid.
Check out this clip of Megan in her Calvin Klein talking about her mom, who was well known around Houston as Holly-Wood (real name Holly Thomas), who inspired her career.