Watch Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Cultivation’ Documentary

A new feature-length documentary explores the life of rapper/entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle. The Marathon Cultivation arrived on YouTube on May 20.

The film covers the late Nipsey Hussle and his brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, as the siblings set up a cannabis business. The Marathon Cultivation follows Nipsey and Samiel as they establish their first dispensary, located down the street from Nip’s The Marathon Store.

The Cure Company produced Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon OG strain of marijuana. A Marathon-associated THC and CBD retail store will officially open in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, June 18.

“This is something we always spoke about Nipsey, Fatts, Adam, and I had a goal to get a legitimate licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream,” says Samiel Asghedom.

Nipsey Hussle passed away on March 31, 2019, after being shot outside his Marathon Clothing store. The Grammy-winning West Coast emcee was just 33 years old. Prior to his death, Nipsey released music projects such as 2010’s The Marathon, 2013’s Crenshaw, and 2018’s Victory Lap.