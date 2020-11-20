Watch The Full Gucci Mane Vs Jeezy ‘Verzuz’ Battle

(AllHipHop News)
The popular digital series Verzuz is back for season two. At least 5.5 million total Instagram viewers (with a record-breaking 1.8 million concurrent viewers) tuned in to watch Jeezy vs Gucci Mane on Thursday night. For fans that missed the battle, Revolt uploaded the 100-minute event to its YouTube channel.
The matchup took place inside Atlanta’s famous Magic City strip club. Gucci ran through songs such as “Round 1,” “Bench Warmers,” “Wake Up in the Sky,” “Both,” “Make tha Trap Say Aye,” “First Day Out,” and “Wasted.” Jeezy presented cuts like “Intro,” “Trap or Die,” “Dem Boyz,” “Go Crazy,” “Dey Know,” “Put On,” and “Seen It All.”
Going into this Verzuz, there was a lot of conversation about whether Jeezy and Gucci could actually put their well-documented beef to the side in order to appear cordial in the same room together. The longtime rivals ended the live stream by performing their “So Icy” collaboration.
In addition, Jeezy dropped his Recession 2 album featuring Tamika Mallory, Yo Gotti, E-40, Demi Lovato, Lil Duval, Ne-Yo, and Rick Ross at midnight after the Verzuz presentation. Gucci also let loose the Trap God Classics compilation. The two Atlanta Hip Hop icons have been releasing music for over 15 years.