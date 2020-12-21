Watch The Full Too Short & E-40 ‘Verzuz’ Battle

(AllHipHop News)
This weekend saw the Bay Area get their chance to take over the Verzuz series. California rap legends Too $hort and E-40 took part in the latest musical faceoff.
Anyone that missed Saturday’s Verzuz can now watch the “Legends of the Bay” event on-demand. Revolt TV uploaded the nearly three-hour hits-for-hits battle on its YouTube channel.
In addition, Apple Music subscribers can watch Too Short vs E-40 on that platform. The streaming service also provided a Lowkey-curated “Cheat Sheet” playlist which features some of the two rappers’ songs in CDQ.
E-40 and Too $hort did not only entertain viewers by running through records from their respective catalogs live. Both men also join forces to release a new 20-track bundled album titled Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions.