Watch The Trailer For ABC’s ‘The Real Queens Of Hip-Hop’ TV Special

MC Lyte, Eve, Da Brat, City Girls, Lakeyah, Lil Mama, Roxanne Shanté, and more artists took part in the program.

Next week, ABC will broadcast The Real Queens of Hip-Hop. The one-hour program features interviews with female rappers from different generations.

MC Sha-Rock, Da Brat, Eve, Trina, Yo-Yo, and City Girls discuss their biggest career moments. Plus, Angie Martinez hosts a panel discussion with Lakeyah, Lil Mama, and Roxanne Shanté.

In addition, Salt of Salt-N-Pepa served as the narrator for The Real Queens of Hip-Hop. MC Lyte provided an original spoken word performance, and WondaGurl created the original score.

“I grew up listening to and loving the pioneering work of female emcees and was amazed by how much I learned when previewing this special,” stated Marie Nelson, senior vice president of integrated content strategy for ABC News.

Nelson continued, “With projects like The Real Queens of Hip-Hop, ABC News and ABC Entertainment are working to super-serve culturally diverse and multigenerational audiences with authentic and relevant storytelling that widens the lens and places their experiences at the center.”

An all-female leadership team at ABC News produced The Real Queens of Hip-Hop. Fatima Curry directed the special. Melia Patria and Curry are co-executive producers for the show.

The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game – An ABC News Special will air on Monday, October 18 at 10 pm ET. Viewers can watch The Real Queens of Hip-Hop the next day on-demand and on Hulu.