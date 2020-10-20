Watch The Trailer For Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

(AllHipHop News)
The world lost Chadwick Boseman on August 28 when the acclaimed actor passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43. Before his death, Boseman starred in numerous critically-acclaimed movies like 42, Black Panther, and Da 5 Bloods.
Fans of the South Carolina native will get to see him on screen in a new film for one last time. Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is scheduled to begin streaming on the platform on December 18. A trailer for the drama is now available.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, is an adaption of August Wilson’s play of the same name. Boseman stars as Levee. Oscar-winner Viola Davis takes on the title role. The cast also includes Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige, and Dusan Brown.
The story is set in 1920s Chicago and centers around the rising tensions between “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), her horn player Levee (Chadwick Boseman), and her white management over control of Rainey’s music. Academy Award winner Denzel Washington is among the producers for the motion picture.