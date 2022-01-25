Watch The Trailer For Kevin Hart’s ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Season 6

After five years off TV, the sitcom is headed to Tyler Perry Studios and BET’s streaming service.

Real Husbands of Hollywood ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2016. The reality television parody is coming back as six-part limited series on BET+.

Produced by Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment, Real Husbands of Hollywood will return on February 10. The sitcom originally launched as a sketch on the 2012 BET Awards.

Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long resume their roles as fictionalized versions of themselves. Michele Weaver and Angela Rye joined the cast.

Viewers of Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems can also expect surprise celebrity guest stars to appear on the show. An official trailer for RHOH season 6 arrived this week.

The latest Real Husbands of Hollywood installments were directed by Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi, and Leslie Small. Kevin Hart, Jesse Collins, Ralph R. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon, and Dave Becky served as executive producers.

Wayne Stamps is also credited as an executive producer and showrunner. Mike Stein oversaw Real Husbands of Hollywood for Hartbeat Productions. Andy Horne and Dionne Harmon oversaw the project for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

BET+ is a joint venture between the BET network and Tyler Perry Studios. The streaming service is also home to original programs such as Ruthless, All the Queen’s Men, American Gangster: Trap Queens, First Wives Club, The Ms. Pat Show, and Bruh.