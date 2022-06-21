Watch The Trailer For The Nas-Directed ‘Supreme Team’ Docuseries

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Showtime will air a three-part limited documentary series about the notorious 1980s-era, Queens-based crime syndicate known as the Supreme Team.

Hip Hop icon Nasir “Nas” Jones and Peter J. Scalettar directed Supreme Team for Mass Appeal. The program premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 19.

Supreme Team will make its television debut on Sunday, July 10 at 10 pm ET/PT. All three parts will be available on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers beginning July 8 at 12 am ET/July 7 at 9 pm PT.

The documentary tells the story of Supreme Team leaders Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller. The series spans six decades, starting with Prince and Supreme’s younger days in the 1970s.

Hip Hop legend LL Cool J, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, MSNBC host Joy Reid, veteran singer Ashanti, and Murder Inc. Records co-founder Irv Gotti provide commentary for Supreme Team. Nasir “Nas” Jones is also among the doc’s executive producers.

Supreme Team is part of Showtime and Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 franchise. Hip Hop 50 features original programming celebrating Hip Hop culture’s 50-year-anniversary. After launching in 2021, Hip Hop 50 will run through 2023.

“There are so many more stories. I’m opening up with this, but Hip Hop 50 is a multi-tier initiative, created by Mass Appeal [in partnership with CBS Viacom], and we built this platform to ensure the anniversary of Hip Hop is celebrated in a real iconic way, and that everybody should be involved with this,” stated Nas.