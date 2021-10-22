Watch The Trailer For Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Biopic Featuring New Music By Beyoncé

The movie is based on the true story of Venus & Serena Williams’s dad.

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams in the upcoming film King Richard. Williams is the father and former coach of iconic tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

King Richard arrives in theaters on November 19. The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed movie will also be available for streaming on HBO Max in the United States for 31 days.

Warner Bros. Pictures released an official trailer for King Richard this week. Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” song served as the soundtrack for the nearly three-minute video.

Besides Will Smith as Richard Williams, the cast of King Richard also includes Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams. Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay.

A synopsis for King Richard reads: