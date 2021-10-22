Watch The Trailer For Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Biopic Featuring New Music By Beyoncé

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams in the upcoming film King Richard. Williams is the father and former coach of iconic tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.
King Richard arrives in theaters on November 19. The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed movie will also be available for streaming on HBO Max in the United States for 31 days.
Warner Bros. Pictures released an official trailer for King Richard this week. Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” song served as the soundtrack for the nearly three-minute video.
Besides Will Smith as Richard Williams, the cast of King Richard also includes Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams. Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay.
A synopsis for King Richard reads:
Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California’s neglected tennis courts—rain or shine—the girls are shaped by their father’s unyielding commitment and their mother’s balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them. Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends.Warner Bros. Pictures