Star who created a sports pre-game anthem killed by his own sibling.

The family of Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole has announced that the artist died at the top of April at the age of 37.

Reports from Dekalb county police say the “We Ready” chart-topper was shot and killed by his brother. The actual assault is said to have happened on March 25th on Golf Vista Circle at a Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Police arrived on the scene and saw Eversole wounded by a firearm. However, he did not die there. The entertainer passed days later – while being treated in a local hospital.

Detectives have identified Eversole’s brother, Alexander Krause, as the triggerman, initially arresting him with an aggravated assault charge. After the anthem writer died, those charges were upgraded to murder.

His song, “We Ready,” was widely used during sporting matches, becoming a pre-match war cry for the Atlanta United soccer team.

The team released a statement regarding the loss:

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters. In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

NFL star Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to celebrate the hit the young man made at only 17.

“The man who gave us ‘We Ready,’ the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones,” Griffin said.

Details about Krause’s case are unknown, but AllHipHop extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans.