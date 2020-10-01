(AllHipHop News)
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta as well as Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka will be back with new episodes on WE tv. The network announced both reality shows have been renewed for additional seasons.
S4 of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta will contain 10 one-hour episodes. The second installment of Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera’s series got picked up again for 8 one-hour episodes. GUHHATL and What the Flocka are currently in production with safeguards in place to ensure the health of the cast and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to renew both Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka for new seasons on WE tv and can’t wait for their new stories to unfold,” said Marc Juris, President of WE tv. “The strength of our Thursday night originals, led by our superstar talent and authentic, relatable storytelling, have helped make the network a top destination for viewers.”
Shad “Bow Wow” Moss is one of the producers for Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. He has also starred as on-air talent for the program. Other cast members have included Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Angela Simmons, Lil Mama, Reginae Carter, Zonnique Pullins, and Masika Kalysha.
Tammy Rivera-Malphurs and Jauquin “Waka Flocka Flame” Malphurs are credited as producers for Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka. Waka Flocka’s mother, Debra Antney, is also a producer. Both WE tv shows are produced by Entertainment One.