The Weeknd Reveals He Is Almost Finished New Album

The Weeknd’s new album is almost finished.
The superstar is just “a couple” of characters away from wrapping work on the follow-up to 2020’s chart-topping After Hours.
Speaking on his Apple Music show Memento Mori, The Weeknd said: “Only thing missing is a couple of characters that are key to the narrative.”
The Weeknd – whose name is Abel Tesfaye – teased that it will feature tracks about “some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now.”
The Canadian singer also apologized for his absence from his weekly show.
“I felt like I let a lot of you down by not continuing the weekly episodes I promised, but a lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces,” he said.
However, he’s just moved into a $70 million mansion in Los Angeles and, as well as working on music and videos, he’s also been kept busy by his upcoming HBO series, “The Idol,” which he has co-written, executive-produced, and is set to star in alongside Lily-Rose Depp.
He continued: “I’ve been settling in a new home, been shooting videos, been working on pre-productions for another world, working on music for the pre-productions for the other world, taking time to myself so I don’t completely lose my mind.”
The Weeknd’s upcoming album will feature his recent hit Take My Breath and has been hailed as a party record.