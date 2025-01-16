The Weeknd Cancels Concert & Delays Album Due To Wildfires

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd postpones his next album and cancels Pasadena show as wildfires ravage Southern California.

The Weeknd is pausing his next big chapter as California grapples with the havoc unleashed by relentless wildfires.

The artist revealed on Instagram that he would delay the release of his highly anticipated album Hurry Up Tomorrow and cancel an upcoming concert at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena.

Los Angeles, a city that has long inspired his music, is now a community in desperate need of support, The Weeknd said.

“Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, the Rose Bowl Show has been cancelled and the album date has been postponed to 01.31.25,” he wrote. “With love, Abel.”

The Canadian star’s sixth album, originally scheduled to drop in January, will now arrive on the last day of the month.

The decision comes as Southern California confronts a staggering toll from an onslaught of 23 wildfires stretching across the region.

Thousands of buildings have been reduced to ashes, 25 lives have been lost, and an estimated 180,000 residents have been forced to flee.

As the flames devour landscapes and upend communities, The Weeknd shared his thoughts in a heartfelt post, extending his support to those impacted.

“The city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” the 34-year-old said. “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the canceled January 21 concert through Ticketmaster will be issued refunds.

However, The Weeknd’s decision to postpone and cancel isn’t entirely isolated.

Across Los Angeles, a wave of events—including live shows and pre-Grammy celebrations—have been scrapped as organizers prioritize safety amid the unfolding crisis.

Despite the widespread cancellations, the Grammy Awards ceremony is still on track for February 2 at Crypto.com Arena.

Hurry Up Tomorrow will mark the final act of The Weeknd’s trilogy that began with 2020’s After Hours and continued with 2022’s Dawn FM.

Fans will have to wait just a little longer for the next installment, and for many, it’s a postponement that feels grounded in compassion.