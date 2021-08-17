Weeknd Makes Chart History With “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd just went into the history books on the Billboard charts with one of his biggest hit records, “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd has made chart history in America by landing 88 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with the same song.

His former number one hit, “Blinding Lights,” has now spent one more week on the countdown than Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” which spent 87 weeks in the Hot 100 in 2012 and 2014.

The Weeknd’s song debuted at number 11 in December, 2019 – and it’s still in the top 20, at 18. It spent 57 weeks in the top 10.

His latest hit, “Take My Breath,” is the Canadian pop star’s 13th top 10.

Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” lands a second week at number one on the Hot 100, keeping Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” off the top of the chart. That track now spends a record-tying 11th week at number two.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises to three, as does Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, at four.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” featuring DaBaby, rounds out the new top five.