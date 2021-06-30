The Weeknd Turns Into A Cult Leader For Dramatic Acting Debut

The Weeknd is heading to the small screen in a new HBO series called “The Idol.”

The Weeknd is set to make his drama debut as the leader of a secret cult.

The “Blinding Lights” singer has signed on to play a charismatic club boss in Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s new HBO series “The Idol.”

The star, real name Abel Tesfaye, will also co-write and executive produce the series, which centers around his character’s relationship with a female pop singer.

The “Idol” will be Tesfaye’s first character role, unless you include the oddballs he plays in his videos. He also played himself in Adam Sandler’s 2019 film “Uncut Gems.”

The superstar singer also wrote and starred in an episode of animated TBS series “American Dad.”