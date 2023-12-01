The Weeknd Comes To The Aid Of Gaza With Four Million Meals To Help Palestinians 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd stands in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, donating four million meals to support UN WFP’s response. Read more.

The Weeknd will be donating four million emergency meals to Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Friday that The Weeknd, a WFP Goodwill Ambassador, has allocated $2.5 million of his Humanitarian Fund to support its response in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

According to the organization, the donation provided by the musician will fund the delivery of around 1.8 million pounds of food parcels, which could feed more than 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

“This conflict has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe beyond reckoning. WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza but a major scale-up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing,” WFP’s Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer, said in a statement.

“Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access, and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can,” Fleischer continued. “We thank Abel for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel’s example and support our efforts.”

The Weeknd was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador in October 2021. Since his appointment, he has actively supported the WFP’s global hunger-relief mission with $1.8 million in personal donations as well as through the XO Humanitarian Fund, which has raised $5 million to date.