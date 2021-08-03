The Weeknd Reveals Just Why He Gave Up Hard Drugs

R&B star The Weeknd announced some positive news, after revealing he no longer does hard drugs! Just a little drinking and smoking!

The Weeknd has toned down his drinking and drug use, but still smokes weed.

The singer is no longer a “heavy drinker” and realizes he doesn’t need mind-altering substances either.

“I like sober lite,” he told GQ when asked about his past consumption of drugs and alcohol.

Admitting he still enjoys an “occasional” drink, he adds, “I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there.”

The star remains a marijuana fan but has sworn off harder drugs.

“Drugs were a crutch,” he explains. “It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it. And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it.

“Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”