Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Emotional Interview Discussing “Prison”-Like Guardianship 

Wendy Williams has spoken out against her guardianship in an emotional interview, comparing her care facility to “prison.”

The former daytime TV maven was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022. Last year, Williams revealed she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. She had previously opened up about battling Graves’ disease and lymphedema.

In a recent lawsuit, the 60-year-old’s court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, claimed Williams suffers from “dementia” and “has become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.”

However, Williams dismissed some of these claims during a telephone interview with “The Breakfast Club” Thursday morning (January 16).

“Do I seem that way, g####### it?” she said. “I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying. No, but I feel like I am in prison.”

Williams continued, describing the conditions of the New York City care facility where she currently resides.

“I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s,” she added. “There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Williams claimed she eats all meals on her bed and spends her days watching television, listening to the radio, looking out the window or talking on the phone.

Wendy Williams spoke on The Breakfast Club this morning about her conservatorship: “I feel like I’m in prison” pic.twitter.com/vt9aoc91o3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 16, 2025

Wendy Williams Fears Guardian Could Take her Phone

However, Williams broke down at the thought of not seeing her beloved father for his upcoming 94th birthday.

“I don’t know that [Morrisey’s] going to let me,” Wendy explained. “I’m exhausted thinking about what if I can’t see my dad for his birthday. You know, at 94, the day after that is not promised.”

Williams became emotional and began sobbing before saying, “My life is like, f##### up.”

She broke down again at the suggestion that Morrisey might confiscate the phone in retaliation for speaking out.

“What if they take my phone?” she added. “I won’t be able to talk to anybody.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Williams addressed the four-part Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

“She was the one who wanted to do that, you understand what I’m saying?” Williams said of Morrisey. “What do I think about being abused? Look, this system is broken, this system that I’m in. This system has falsified a lot.”