In addition to her many health challenges, talk show host Wendy Williams has tested positive for the coronavirus.

She and her team took to social media to share the news.

On The Wendy Williams Show’s Instagram account said “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

The statement continued, “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th.”

Page Six reports that the 57-year-old media mogul has received the vaccination. This is after she made public statements to her peer, Dr. Oz about why she didn’t want to get the shot in March.

“No. I don’t trust it,” she said. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot either, though, and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, ‘Wendy, get the flu shot.’ I’ve never had the flu. I’m not getting a flu shot. I very rarely get a cold. I never have headaches. I don’t take aspirin because I feel my heart murmur or something like that. I’m not getting it — no! I don’t trust it. There, I said it.”

Despite not wanting to get poked, she mandated that her audience show proof of vaccination to attend a live taping.