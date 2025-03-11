Wendy Williams Details Police Escort To Hospital Amid Guardianship Investigation

Wendy Williams has successfully passed two cognitive competency evaluations following a series of concerning events unfolding in regard to her guardianship. The former talk show host’s situation escalated when she was seen exiting her New York assisted living facility with a police escort on March 10 before being taken to a hospital for medical assessment. […]

The former talk show host’s situation escalated when she was seen exiting her New York assisted living facility with a police escort on March 10 before being taken to a hospital for medical assessment. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on March 11, Williams shared her first-hand experience undergoing the evaluation along with her perspective on the newly launched investigation into her guardianship.

“Well, the police showed up and I’m exhausted,” Williams began. “You know what I’m saying? I Wanted to go to the hospital to talk to the doctor, you know Gina [Ginalisa Monterroso] you can expound upon this yeah on that a bit, please.”

Ginalisa Monterroso, president of the Connected Care Advisory Group, revealed that Williams underwent these tests after significant back-and-forth between her guardian, her attorney, and hospital officials.

“So I did two things,” Moterroso said. “I wrote a letter to the Adult Protective Services, explaining to them Wendy’s situation. She was isolated and we needed an investigation.”

Monterroso continued, “I told Wendy we will be calling the police and we will be speaking to police and we were telling them that you are isolated and the police came into the room.

Monterroso added, “I said, please I said you cannot walk out of that building without Wendy and she told me ‘I promise I will not’.”

According to Monterroso, she had to vouch on Williams behalf “with the police as if Wendy was my child,” in order to arrange the escort to the hospital from the assisted living building. There was also reportedly friction at the hospital between WIlliams’ guardian and her lawyer, who Monterroso claims were at odds over whether or not she should be allowed to take the independent medical evaluation.

Monterroso detailed that the evaluations were conducted by an independent doctor at a well-known hospital. Williams excelled in both assessments, scoring 10 out of 10 on each. The questions reportedly covered basic cognitive skills such as identifying the current president and recalling her birthdate. Monterroso emphasized that these test results are valid for court proceedings, contrary to some circulating reports. Williams remarked on the situation with a sense of zeal and lightheartedness, describing her time on her feet away from her scooter as “exercise” for her lower limbs.

“Look, let me tell you something,” Williams said. “So the cops the cops say to me…they say, ‘Wendy, you know, you have to leave the scooter,’ I said, ‘Okay, but just walk with me,’ Okay, and so they walked with me. So it was like exercise for my feet.”

This development comes as part of a larger struggle for Williams, who has been under the guardianship of Sabrina Morrissey since 2022. Morrissey has claimed that Williams is permanently disabled and incapacitated, a statement Williams has consistently challenged. Earlier this month, Williams made headlines after throwing a handwritten plea for help from the fifth-floor window of her memory care facility. The note read, “Help! Wendy!”

Despite her ongoing legal battle and recent health concerns, Williams is preparing for a highly anticipated return to daytime television. She is scheduled to make an appearance on ABC’s The View this Friday, marking her first major public platform since stepping away from The Wendy Williams Show four years ago.

Suzanne Bass, Williams’ former co-executive producer, fueled excitement about her return with an Instagram post hinting at her readiness for the spotlight. The caption read, “Prepping a very special friend for her appearance @theviewabc to air this Friday. #freewendy.”