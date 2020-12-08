Wendy Williams Finally Comments On Her Mother’s Death

(AllHipHop News)
Wendy Williams’ mother Shirley has died.
The U.S. talk show host revealed the sad news on Monday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” fighting back tears as she told viewers her mother had gone “beautifully and peacefully.”
While she didn’t detail the exact date of her mother’s passing, she added it was “many, many, many, many weeks ago.”
“You know how you lose track of the day and time?” she mused. “All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here.”
Williams also told fans her mom “didn’t suffer, not one bit”, and was “surrounded by love” when her time finally came.
“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have,” she concluded. “I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years.”
Wendy’s revelation about her mother’s passing came after family friend Courtney Brown posted about Shirley’s death on her Instagram page over the weekend.