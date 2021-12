Wendy Williams has finally broken a long silence to update millions of fans about her health! Thankfully, the talk show host is doing just fine despite reports to the contrary!

Despite rumors circulating on the internet, Wendy Williams seems just fine. The talk show host was spotted leaving a Miami wellness center looking happy and healthy.

Footage of Williams was posted on various social media outlets, and she does not sound incoherent, or like she is in the early stages of dementia, as many have said.

When the paparazzi inquired about the show, and later apologized for being intrusive, she replied, “It’s ok.”

The photographer told her that “everyone” is concerned about how she is doing and “hopes she is feeling better.” The media maven, dressed in a red Versace robe as she entered an SUV, robustly replied, “Wendy is doing FABULOUS!”

Pushing for even more exclusive content, the man filming her asked if she had anything else she wanted to share. The marketing queen of salacious cliffhangers said, “Lot’s more Wendy stuff!”

During the last few seasons (11th, 12th, and 13th), Williams has struggled with many health challenges. This season, wellness has been so paramount to her ability to host her show that drastic measures have had to be taken for its continued success.

A series of guest hosts have been secured, including Fat Joe and Remy Ma.

Wendy took to social media earlier this month to update fans on her recovery.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” she shared.

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” the 57-year-old shared. “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

The pap was right. Everyone wishes Wendy well.