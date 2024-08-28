Wendy Williams Looks Healthy In First Sighting In Over A Year At Holistic Store 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams stocked up on health products after visiting a holistic store run by the late Dr. Sebi’s son earlier this month.

Earlier this month, the daytime TV queen and her son Kevin Hunter Jr. shopped at the Bolingo Balance shop, run by the late Dr. Sebi’s son Victor Bowman. Bowman shared a photo of himself alongside a smiling Wendy Williams on his Facebook page.

In an interview with Page Six, a store employee revealed Williams was “sharp, upbeat and aware” and “very bubbly” during the visit. The famed TV host reportedly told Bowman she was unfamiliar with the health products, but Bowman gifted her several to try.

“She talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future,” they shared.

Additionally, the store manager told The U.S. Sun that Williams was “very alert” during her visit. They claimed Williams revealed she was “dealing with brain fog,’ and in search of “more mental clarity.”

Wendy Williams has ensured multiple health issues that have kept her out of the public eye in recent years. In February, Williams revealed she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. In a statement, she thanked her fans for their “overwhelming support,” adding, “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive.”

The 60-year-old presenter previously revealed that she was battling Graves’ disease and lymphedema and detailed her struggles in a controversial Lifetime documentary.

Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022, and her family claims they’re being denied contact.