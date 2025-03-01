Wendy Williams Wants To Escape “Lonely” Memory Unit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams describes her time in assisted living as “suffocating” and is determined to end her guardianship to regain her independence.

Wendy Williams feels imprisoned at an assisted living facility she describes as “suffocating” and is determined to break free.

The former talk show host, known for her outspoken nature, shared her frustrations in an interview on NewsNation’s Banfield.

Confined to what she calls “the memory unit” of the facility, she lamented the limitations on her freedom.

“I don’t have the freedom to do virtually anything,” Williams said. “As far as where I am, I’m on the fifth floor. They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it’s for people who don’t remember anything.”

Wendy, 60, disclosed her disbelief about her residency there, questioning its purpose given her situation.

“I have no idea, but I can tell you that it’s $18,000 a month, which is extremely expensive. And what do I have? I have a bedroom, a bathroom and a window.”

The atmosphere, she described, feels isolating. With her spirits dampened by solitude and restriction, she expressed her urgency to reclaim her independence.

“I’m ready to get out of here,” Wendy declared. “I’m ready to get out and get out of the guardianship. It’s suffocating, it’s very lonely.”

Williams has been under legal guardianship since May 2022, allowing court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey to manage her financial and health-related matters.

Recently, her medical team made public her diagnosis of progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, but Williams disputes claims of being “incapacitated,” comparing her predicament to being “in prison.”

Notably, Suzanne Bass, a former producer on The Wendy Williams Show, supported Williams in her current plight.

“She sounds fantastic,” Bass commented in an Instagram post. “She sounds the best she’s sounded in years.”