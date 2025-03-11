Wendy Williams Rushed To Hospital After Desperate Plea For Help

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams threw a handwritten plea for help from her assisted living facility before being rushed to the hospital.

Wendy Williams tossed a desperate handwritten plea from the fifth-floor window of an New York assisted living facility., before authorities rushed her away in an ambulance Monday morning (March 10).

The former daytime talk queen’s cry for assistance stunned passersby when a hastily scribbled note fluttered down, bearing the frantic words: “Help! Wendy!”

Officers responded swiftly after receiving a wellness check call around 11:15 a.m.

Moments later, Williams appeared visibly distressed as she was escorted by police and gently guided into a waiting ambulance.

Williams, a once-dominant figure in daytime television, has been residing in the facility’s memory care unit while confronting serious health challenges, including frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Her ongoing legal drama has been equally turbulent—since 2022, the star has publicly battled against the guardianship managed by Sabrina Morrissey, who previously described Williams as having “become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated.”

Yet, Williams herself has repeatedly refuted Morrissey’s claims, recently voicing her frustration in an emotional phone interview with TMZ.

Williams told the outlet she felt trapped within her living arrangements, describing the environment as akin to a “prison” and alleging she was “not allowed” to leave on her own accord.

Despite her troubling circumstances, Williams is gearing up for a highly anticipated return to daytime TV this Friday. ABC’s The View will mark her first daytime appearance since she stepped away from her hugely popular The Wendy Williams Show four years ago.

Suzanne Bass, Williams’ former co-executive producer, teased the appearance in an Instagram post hinting at Williams’ readiness for the spotlight:

“Prepping a very special friend for her appearance @theviewabc to air this Friday. #freewendy.”

Williams’ struggle has sparked considerable attention, reigniting conversations surrounding guardianship laws and the rights of those deemed incapacitated.