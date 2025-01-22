Wendy Williams Slams Guardian For Selling Her Cats

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams says the loss of her two cats, taken without her knowledge, underscores the complexities of her court-ordered guardianship.

Wendy Williams says her cherished feline companions, Chit Chat and My Way, have been taken from her without warning during her ongoing battle with court-ordered guardianship.

Williams, the outspoken former daytime TV host, revealed the painful news in a candid interview with The Breakfast Club, describing the loss as another blow in her continuing fight for independence.

“My cats have been sold,” she stated, visibly upset as she discussed her life under a conservatorship that began three years ago. “I had no idea. Look, I no longer have my cats.”

The cats, which Williams adopted in 2019 during a tumultuous time in her life, held sentimental value.

My Way was named during her split from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, symbolizing her newfound autonomy, while Chit Chat was inspired by Williams’ love for conversation—a signature of her television career.

According to Williams, the decision to remove the pets was made without her input, and it was only after speaking with her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, that she learned of their fate.

“I did not know that until I talked to my guardian person,” she explained. “I wanted my cats with me.”

Now residing in a New York facility, the former “Wendy Williams Show” host described her current living situation as isolating and demoralizing.

Living amongst significantly older residents, Williams said, “It’s not my cup of tea,” and expressed deep frustration with the system.

The media personality cited her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia as the root of the court’s reasoning for assigning a conservatorship, but she strongly pushed back against claims that she cannot manage her own life.

“I am not cognitively impaired,” Williams insisted. “But I feel like I’m in prison.”

With a tone both defiant and mournful, she described the guardianship system as “broken” and accused it of inflicting “emotional abuse.”