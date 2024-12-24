Wendy Williams “Sober” Says Son Who Claims “Isolation Is Killing Her” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams appeared radiant in newly surfaced footage from her son’s graduation, joyfully dancing to The Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams looked healthy and upbeat in a new video as her son Kevin Hunter Jr. revealed the TV maven is “sober” and eager to get home.

On Monday (December 23), behind the scenes footage surfaced online of Williams at her son’s graduation. The video features a smiling and happy Williams dancing to The Notorious B.I.G. while getting ready for her son’s big day. She took to her feet as Kevin Jr. crossed the stage, watching from the stand with her sister and father.

The group celebrated with a graduation dinner at a Jamaican hotspot, with Kevin Jr. preparing to head off to law school.

According to the video narrator, Wendy Williams “rapped songs word for word” and “had full blown conversations,” despite recent claims that the iconic talk show host is “permanently incapacitated.”

Kevin Jr. responded to the video with a rare update on his mother’s health.

“Let’s get her home [fingers crossed emoji]” he wrote. “While I’m here quick update on my mom. She’s sober and wants to come home. We’re fighting to make that happen because Isolation is killing her faster than anything else.”

Wendy Williams’ niece also shared memories from Kevin Jr.’s recent graduation. Alex Finnie posted a video of her aunt grinning from ear to ear at a dinner.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year #FamilyOverEverything #MyHeart,” Fine captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is embroiled in a legal war over the controversial documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? The 60-year-old was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in May 2023.

Morrisset is taking legal action against Lifetime, A&E and other production companies. In her complaint, Morrissey claims Williams did not even “have the capacity to consent to being filmed.” According to Morrissey, Williams was “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”