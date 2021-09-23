Wendy Williams Spotted Vaping In Wheelchair During Health Crisis

Fans are questioning Wendy Williams after she was hospitalized for multiple ailments, including COVID. So why was she vaping?

Wendy Williams is having a tough week.

After testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, publicly being ridiculed by her former husband Kevin Hunter, and having to cancel all of her appearances due to her public health, she is back in the tabloids.

The paparazzi have caught the media maven publicly puffing on a vape pen in Manhattan while being moved around in a wheelchair.

The blogs are having a field day, chastising the “TV auntie in our head” for exacerbating her poor health by smoking.

On Tuesday, September 21, as she left her luxury apartment in New York City, she was spotted being moved from the building door to an SUV. Flix show that she had on yellow socks and possibly had a bruise on her legs.

Her driver took her to the Verizon store to pick up a new phone, and while she waited, she was spotted vaping in the privacy of her car (behind rolled-up windows).

As this #vapegate has taken over a news cycle, people have abandoned the weekend’s story that claimed that Wendy was abusing alcohol.

According to The Sun, someone close to Wendy (so much for friends) told the outlet that she was “drinking every day, even while filming the show.”

The person even said, “Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor.”

In 2019, the 57-year-old spent time at a private facility run by the Pure Recovery Network in Long Island City, New York, to help her cope with substance abuse. She has said that she has been sober since leaving.

The rumors of her addictions continue to abound. However, her various health-related concerns are very real. Before being diagnosed with the coronavirus, she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and lymphedema.

We hope she feels better.