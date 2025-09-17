Wendy Williams Returns To Spotlight At NYFW As Court Orders Deposition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams appeared at New York Fashion Week while facing a court-ordered deposition over a controversial “Lifetime” documentary.

Wendy Williams lit up New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 17) with a bold appearance at LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter ’25 show, stepping out in full glam while navigating a high-profile legal battle and serious health issues.

The 61-year-old former daytime TV host arrived in head-to-toe LaQuan Smith, turning the sidewalk into her own catwalk as cameras snapped and onlookers buzzed.

When asked by TMZ how she felt being back in the spotlight, Williams declared: “A zillion dollars!”

The rare public outing comes as Williams faces mounting legal pressure tied to her guardianship and the controversial Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

According to court documents cited by PEOPLE, a judge ruled on Monday (September 15) that Williams must sit for a deposition by November 4 in a lawsuit filed by her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, against A&E Television Networks.

The suit alleges Williams lacked the mental capacity to consent to her appearance in the 2024 documentary due to her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Despite the diagnosis, the court determined Williams is not legally barred from testifying. The judge stated it would be up to a jury to decide how much weight to give her statements.

The deposition will be taken “de bene esse,” a legal term for testimony recorded in advance due to concerns about a witness’s health or memory potentially declining before trial.

A&E has since filed a countersuit against Morrissey, setting the stage for a drawn-out legal fight over the documentary’s production and consent process.

Williams, who exited The Wendy Williams Show in 2022 after nearly 14 years, has kept a low profile since leaving television.

Her Fashion Week appearance marks one of the few times she’s been seen publicly in recent months.