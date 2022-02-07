Wendy Williams Takes Bank To Court For Freezing Account Over Suspected Dementia

Wendy Williams is asking a judge for access to “several million dollars” in her Wells Fargo account after the bank blocked her access to it.

Wendy Williams is taking her bank to court to demand they give her access to her finances after Wells Fargo froze her accounts.

According to court documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, the bank suspects “financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence” relating to Wendy’s finances. Furthermore, the documents suggest she has been unable to access her account for more than two weeks. Her petition states she is suffering “imminent and irreparable financial damage,” as a result.

“Wells Fargo’s actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property,” the petition continued.

Wendy Williams Seeks Access to “Several Million Dollars”

The legal documents reveal Wendy is asking the court for an emergency order. The bank is allegedly in “possession of several million dollars’ worth of funds,” according to the petition.

However, court filings and Wendy’s attorney state her financial adviser reported to the bank Wendy “was of unsound mind.” The bank justified its decision to withhold the funds by referencing its authority under user agreements. They claim the agreements permit them to “pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction” if the company suspects “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

Wendy Williams is seeking immediate access to her account while the dispute goes through the arbitration process.

Meanwhile, back in November, Wendy Williams’ brother denied reports she was suffering from dementia. However, neither Wendy nor her team has addressed the recent petition.

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Return As Guest Hosts

The Wendy Williams Show has continued in her absence since July 2021. The latest guest hosts are Remy Ma and Fat Joe, who return this week after a successful stint on the show last year.

Elsewhere it was reported last week that some staff members at The Wendy Williams Show are unhappy in her absence. Page Six reports various producers feel guest hosts like Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, and Whitney Cummings alienate the audience.

“They’re not factoring in the culture. The all-white management is out of touch with the demographic, which skews mostly African American,” an insider told Page Six. They were particularly unhappy with Michael Rapaport hosting the first week of Black History Month. “It’s like they’re programming against the culture instead of leaning into it,” the insider said.