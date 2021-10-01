More Medical Issues Delay Wendy Williams Return To TV – Again

Wendy Williams is still dealing with an unknown ailment, which is caused another delay in her return to daytime TV!

Wendy Williams has once again delayed the return of her TV talk show by two weeks.

The star was due to return to U.S. screens on October 4th but, according to a statement posted on the talk show’s Instagram page, Williams “continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.”

It adds that the daytime talk show host’s breakthrough COVID case “is no longer an issue” because she’s tested negative.”

But “she’s still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

According to the announcement, the show will instead return with new episodes on October 18th with representatives later confirming that Williams “will host” the new series upon its return, reported the New York Post’s Page Six column.

Due to her health issues, the premiere of the new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” was previously pushed from September 20th to October 4th.