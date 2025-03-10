Wendy Williams To Speak Out About Losing Control Of Her Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams is returning to daytime TV amid personal struggles to reclaim control over her life.

Wendy Williams will break her silence nationally on ABC’s “The View” March 14 via phone amid her turbulent guardianship battle and ongoing dementia diagnosis.

After nearly four years away from the spotlight following her abrupt departure from the hit daytime series “The Wendy Williams Show,” Williams is finally speaking out.

ABC confirmed the exclusive interview will feature the embattled TV personality joining Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin for what is expected to be a candid conversation.

The segment will also include special guest Ginalisa Monterroso, the founder and president of Connect Care Advisory Group, according to the show’s official schedule.

Williams’ highly anticipated return to television comes as she continues her intense legal fight to dissolve a court-ordered guardianship that currently controls her finances, healthcare and daily living arrangements.

The arrangement was imposed in 2022 after authorities flagged several significant withdrawals from her bank accounts as potentially suspicious.

Since then, the once-outspoken TV host has been residing in an assisted-living facility, housed in a highly restrictive memory care unit.

Sources close to Williams have described her current living situation as limiting, with minimal freedoms and severely curtailed autonomy.

Recently, however, the guardianship temporarily granted Williams permission to travel briefly to Miami last month, allowing her a rare opportunity to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday with family.

Williams’ upcoming public conversation on “The View” signals her determination to reclaim her voice and share her perspective, even in the face of considerable personal adversity.