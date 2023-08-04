Westside Gunn Announces New Virgil Abloh-Directed “Pray For Paris” Sequel After Keeping Secret “For Years” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After keeping the secret for years, Westside Gunn announced Virgil Abloh did the art direction for the upcoming “Pray For Paris” sequel.

Westside Gunn is gearing up to release a new project he’s kept secret for years, teasing a sequel to Pray for Paris that he worked on with his friend and collaborator, the late Virgil Abloh, before his passing in November 2021.

The Griselda rapper announced the new album late Thursday night (August 3), sharing a visual teaser featuring world-renowned tap dancer and choreographer Cartier Williams.

“PRAY FOR PARIS…. AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME,” Westside Gunn penned in the lengthy caption. “FROM THE BEAUTIFUL MINDS of WSG x @virgilabloh.”

He explained that Virgil Abloh supported him “every step of the way” while he crafted the first Pray for Paris. “From designing the cover, to twitch live shows, to us interviewing each other,” the Flygod explained.

“PRAY FOR PARIS season has returned and I have so many surprises,” he added. “I wanna thank VIRGILS family for blessing me and letting me finish off what me and bro [started].”

Westside Gunn also admitted,” I been keeping this secret for years but Virgil Abloh did do the new album ART (direction).” The project is set to arrive next Friday, August 11. Check out his post below.

Westside Gunn, Virgil Abloh And Cartier Williams All Worked On The Original “Pray For Paris”

Cartier Williams shares a special connection to Gunn and Abloh. Westside Gunn began creating Pray for Paris while on a trip to the city for Paris Fashion Week in January 2020, where he joined Virgil Abloh at the designer’s Off-White menswear show. The Washington D.C. dancer opened the show and also tap danced to Gunn’s “Perfect Plex.” The rapper later immortalized the moment on 2016’s “LE Djoliba.”

“Front row, Virgil Abloh show, this n#### GOAT/Had a n#### tap dancin’ on the blow,” Gunn raps before Williams tap dances a solo.

Westside Gunn first revealed Virgil Abloh designed the upcoming Pray for Paris 2 artwork during an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.com.

“Virgil was so ahead of his time that he had already designed s### for two to three years ahead of time. There’s still collections of s### that Virgil designed before he passed,” Gunn shared in April. “What people don’t know about me, and Virgil, is he already designed four album covers for me. Pray for Paris was the first one. There’s still more that we got coming.”