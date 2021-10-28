Westside Gunn Blasts Blogs For Promoting Negativity After Mr. T Tweet Goes Viral

The New Yorker has a few words for the press and social media users.

Westside Gunn found his name in the news a lot in recent days. Then-WWE announcer Greg Hamilton threatened to sue the Griselda emcee for sampling his voice on a song, but the pro wrestling company ended up releasing Hamilton not long after his Instagram rant.

A few days later, Westside Gunn was once again caught up in another controversy involving someone formerly associated with the WWE/WWF. A tweet about 1980s-era actor Mr. T, the tag-team partner of wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 1, caused a commotion online.

“The [difference] between me and Mr. T is my smallest chain cost more than all his s###. 😂😂😂 #FLYGOD #GXFR #BUFFALOKIDS,” tweeted Westside Gunn on October 26.

Apparently, many people were upset about Westside Gunn’s jewelry comparison to the man best known for playing B. A. Baracus in The A-Team and Clubber Lang in Rocky III. Gunn returned to Twitter to praise Mr. T.

“I love Mr. T. I was literally just sitting here thinking how he was so dope for the Culture, how he was able to jump into the wrestling world and be fly, get on TV shows, movies, action figures, he was a one of one 🤲🏼,” posted Westside Gunn.

Last night, Westside Gunn turned his attention to the media coverage he had received this week. Gunn tweeted, “Y’all been talking about me a lot in the blogs lately. It’s a shame y’all don’t do that when I drop classic after classic, just dropped a flawless double album, 33 songs… guess negativity is the only thing that matters not the Culture 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

One Twitter user accused Westside Gunn of popping s### and apologizing. The Hitler Wears Hermes 8 creator responded, “I wasn’t dissing him at all I actually idolized Mr. T, hence my [favorite] song I ever made is called ‘Mr. T.’ Y’all just quick to jump on d***, but I can say this [you] can say I’m trash all the time and that’s fine we know I’m a legend, but what are u? 2tone head look like a Rottweiler.”

Westside Gunn’s Twitter tirade against the press did not end there. The 39-year-old Buffalo native went on to complain about not getting media coverage for his charitable work.

He wrote, “Again when I give to the kids NOTHING, when I give to needy families NOTHING, soon as I say my chain cost more than somebody [everybody] wanna put my D… in they mouth, y’all in [an] illusion, broke MFs trynna talk down on a rich one, only on the internet, suckas talk down on a Gangsta Man 🤦🏽‍♂️😂.”

