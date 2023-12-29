Westside Gunn, Conway & Alchemist Celebrate Holidays With “Hall & Nash 2” OG Version

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine were supposed to release the sequel to 2016’s “Hall & Nash” years ago, but it got shelved.

Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Alchemist gave fans a belated Christmas gift by releasing the original version of Hall and Nash 2 on Friday (December 29). The trio intended to drop the project years ago, but Griselda’s deal with Shady Records changed their plans. Alchemist explained the story behind Hall and Nash 2 when he revealed the OG version’s release on Instagram.

“When I first linked with @westsidegunn & @whoisconway, the original plan was to do a Hall and Nash 2 tape,” Alchemist wrote. “From the first day in the lab, I knew I needed these guys on my beats more than they needed my beats. The s### was coming out crazy, they linked with @groovyq one day at my spot and made one, we knew we had something good.”

He continued, “While we were finishing the project, they signed their deal with Shady. We ended up changing the plan to drop H&N2 and over time used some of the songs for different things, but a handful of songs never came out and the original version of the album was never released. Now for the first time, the OG version of Hall and Nash 2 will be released … Collectors item for the day ones.”

Alchemist also teased fans by announcing an official follow-up to Westside Gunn and Conway’s Hall and Nash EP, which dropped in 2016. The acclaimed producer said he was working on the sequel with longtime Griselda producer Daringer.

“Next year me @daringer_ Wes & Conway already cooking an official HALL and NASH 2,” Alchemist wrote. “u have been warned.”

Vinyl, CD and cassette copies of the OG Hall and Nash 2 are on sale at Alchemist’s website. The nine-track project is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and more.

Listen to the OG version of Hall and Nash 2 below.